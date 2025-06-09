Sports

Dolphin Masters dive into world stage

Taina Basiyalo Multimedia Journalist [email protected]

August 8, 2025 12:20 pm

Source: Fiji Swimming / Facebook

The Dolphin Swimming Club Masters are set to represent Fiji on the global stage as they compete at the World Aquatics Masters Championships in Singapore from today to the 16th of this month.

The event will host over 6,000 athletes from more than 100 countries, all aged 25 and above, competing across four disciplines—swimming, diving, water polo and artistic swimming.

For Fiji, the spotlight will shine on a group of seasoned athletes whose swimming pedigree is deeply rooted in the nation’s aquatic history.

Flying the Fijian flag is a 10-member team from Dolphin Swimming Club Fiji Masters, a group comprised of former international stars—many of whom were part of the original Dolphin Swimming Club formed in the 1970s.

The team includes Olympians, Pacific Games medalists and national icons returning to the pool to relive the thrill of elite-level competition.

Among them is Sharon Smith, a backstroke specialist and one of Fiji’s most accomplished swimmers, having competed at the 1982 and 1986 Commonwealth Games and the Olympic Games from 1984 to 1992.

Smith has also been a driving force in developing swimming in Fiji as the national coach since 1992.

Also making waves is her niece Jodie Browne, now based in the UK, who previously represented Fiji at the Pacific Games and Shayne Sorby, who made headlines as Fiji’s Sportswoman of the Year in 1986 at just 10 years old.

Sorby, now based in Singapore, also represented the country at the 1991 South Pacific Games.

The legendary Probert siblings—Harvie, Merran, and Lyndall— have all medaled for Fiji in the past, while Carl Probert, one of Fiji’s most decorated swimmers, brings a wealth of experience as a five-time Olympian (1992–2008) and multi-gold medalist at the Pacific Games from 1991 to 2007.

Adding further depth to the squad are former national representatives Terence Erasito, Sandra Bernklau and Tracy Powell, the latter also known for her culinary success as a chef and business owner.

The Masters team is coached by Paula Cokanasiga, with support from Angela Probert and longtime swimming stalwarts Charles and Josephine St Julian.

Speaking on the significance of the event, Lyndall Fisher, Sports Development Manager at FASANOC, said the trip is more than just a competition—it’s a celebration of shared history, camaraderie and the enduring love for the sport.

“It’s a wonderful opportunity for former swimmers to reconnect, have fun and relive the thrill of competition in a contemporary setting.”

As the competition kicks off in Singapore, the Dolphin Swimming Club Masters are not only chasing personal bests and medals but also proudly carrying the legacy of Fijian swimming into the global limelight once again.

