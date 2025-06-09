Delaiwau out, Mata in

source: Fiji Rugby/ Facebook

Fiji Rugby has confirmed that Vodafone Fijiana rep Ilisapeci Delaiwau will miss the remainder of the Rugby World Cup 2025 after sustaining a hand injury in the opening match against Canada.

Delaiwau, who was forced off during the first half of the clash, has been ruled out of the tournament and will return home to begin her rehabilitation.

Her place in the squad will be taken by Repeka Mata, who is set to join the Fijiana camp in England in the coming days.

Head coach Ioan Cunningham said the loss of Delaiwau is a major blow to the side.

“We are sad to lose a player of Ilisapeci’s quality and wish her a speedy recovery. We look forward to welcoming Repeka and integrating her into the squad.”

Despite her disappointment, Delaiwau vowed to continue supporting the team from the sidelines.

“I am disappointed to miss the rest of the Rugby World Cup campaign but will be Fijiana’s number one supporter as I begin my rehabilitation.”

Fijiana will now look to regroup as they continue their campaign.

Fijiana will meet Scotland next at 1.45am this Sunday.

