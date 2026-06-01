Curacao goalie helps make history at FIFA World Cup

Curaçao made history today after securing its first-ever point at the FIFA World Cup with a 0-0 draw against Ecuador.

Goalkeeper Eloy Room was the standout performer, producing 15 saves to help keep his side in the contest until the final whistle.

The result does not eliminate either team from knockout contention, but it leaves Ecuador in a difficult position heading into its final group match.

Both teams return to action on Thursday, with Curaçao set to face Ivory Coast in Philadelphia and Ecuador taking on Germany in New York.