Cunningham eyes sharp final selection ahead of World Cup

Fijiana head coach Ioan Cunningham [file photo]

Fijiana head coach Ioan Cunningham is facing the welcome challenge of finalizing a World Cup squad from one of the largest and most competitive training groups ever assembled for the national women’s team.

With the Rugby World Cup less than two months away, Cunningham says the current extended squad of nearly 40 players will be trimmed to 32 by early August with performances on the current USA tour playing a big role in final decisions.

“Yeah, we’ve had up to 38–39 players training with us, which has been great. We’ll have to narrow that down early August to get our final 32 for the World Cup.”

Article continues after advertisement

The tour to the United States will serve as a vital testing ground for player combinations, team cohesion, and technical execution — both in attack and defence.

Cunningham also anticipates a strong physical challenge from the USA, highlighting the need for resilience and adaptability.

“We watched the USA against the Black Ferns and the Wallaroos, they’re definitely a physical team,” he said.

“They also play with a bit of width and they play fast. So, we’ve got to embrace that and enjoy that.”

The Fijiana squad continues to build toward the Women’s Rugby World Cup, scheduled to kick off in England in September.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.