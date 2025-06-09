Unchanged India elect to bat vs West Indies

[Source: Reuters]

India captain Shubman Gill won the toss and elected to bat in the second and final test against West Indies on Friday in their bid to secure a 2-0 series sweep against the struggling tourists.

India, who won the opening test in Ahmedabad inside three days, retained the same 11 players for the match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

“The wicket looks good to bat on day one,” Gill said at the toss.

“Just want to stay consistent and repeating the performance from the previous match is what I’m looking for.”

West Indies made two changes replacing Brandon King and Johann Layne with Tevin Imlach and Anderson Phillip.

“We’ve had some big discussions as a batting group,” West Indies captain Roston Chase said.

“We look to bat the whole day, the entire 90 overs.”

Teams:

India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, B Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (captain), Dhruv Jurel (wicketkeeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

West Indies: Tagenarine Chanderpaul, John Campbell, Alick Athanaze, Shai Hope, Tevin Imlach (wicketkeeper), Roston Chase (captain), Justin Greaves, Khary Pierre, Jomel Warrican, Anderson Phillip, Jayden Seales

