Semi-final spots at stake in Easter Cricket

[Source: Cricket Fiji/ Facebook]

It will be a tough day at the office for teams in Cricket Fiji’s Easter tournament as the semi-finalists will be determined today.

Looking at yesterday’s results, Suva Warriors is on course for a semi-final spot after beating Oneata by 106 runs and tops Pool 1 with 13 points, having played five matches, losing only one.

Ono-i-Lau who is in second in Pool 1 with 12 points also looks good, defeating Lakeba Gold by 59 runs.

Article continues after advertisement

Lakeba Green which currently sits last in Pool 2 got a much-needed win yesterday, beating Nadi by five wickets.

In the same pool, Suva Crusaders which is at second with 10 points punished Namuka with 112 runs.

Winning by three wickets is Labasa Gold over Cicia.

Moce which is on a clean slate tops Pool 2 with 12 points from four matches.

Games are underway at Albert Park in Suva.