Outreach Program a success says Cricket Fiji

Cricket Fiji’s community outreach program has been deemed a success.

The 12-day program was held in three different districts around the region to promote women’s participation in the sport.

Cricket Fiji is calling on more interested women to join the sport and have a chance to participate in the upcoming trials in April 2021.

Chief Executive Alex Konrote says this is also a pathway toward the 2023 International Cricket Council Women’s T20 World Cup.

“We have community programs and we are lucky enough to partner with the Fiji National Sports Commission. Last week we had a 12-day program down in Lami and Nadi as well. It is in our community outreach program that we are trying to get women involved as well.”

Cricket Fiji is also working with their High-Performance Unit to get the squad ready for the next season.