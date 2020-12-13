Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
TC YASA
Mother and baby hide under house during height of cyclone|Livestock farms in Vanua Levu severely affected|Organizations urged to liaise with EOC|120 personnel urged to work transparently|Government delegation visits Lovelove residents|Kubulau and Wainunu now accessible|TC Yasa relief drive aims to assist hundreds|US donates towards rehabilitation work|China offers message of sympathy|No extensive damage to government infrastructure: Seruiratu|Fiji seeks assistance from Australia|Emergency packs arrive in Nabouwalu|Government takes immediate steps for rehabilitation|Team to assess damage at Yadua|Australian aid arrives|Detailed assessment of schools to begin|PM visits TC Yasa affected areas|Kubulau and Wainunu still inaccessible|120 arrive for cyclone relief works|RFMF personnel prepare for relief assistance|AG praises resilience of Bua and Macuata people|Cobui Residents thankful to be alive|NDMO receives missing person’s report|Over 7, 700 evacuees remain at various centres|Initial assessment reveals damage to 28 schools|
Full Coverage

Cricket

National cricket coach maps out plan

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist tmatairakula@fbc.com.fj | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
December 21, 2020 1:30 pm
New national cricket coach Joeli Mateyawa aims to put Fiji back in the international arena.

New national cricket coach Joeli Mateyawa aims to put Fiji back in the international arena.

The national men’s and women’s teams will compete in several international events next season, and Matewaya says it’s vital for the players to be equipped with the right knowledge and skills of the game.

Mateyawa says although the federation has a long way to go, he remains optimistic the national teams will be a force to reckon with internationally in years to come.

Article continues after advertisement

“Everything is possible as long as you know what to do so that you can teach the rights kills to the athletes. Cricket is a minor sport on the country, little interest shown but we are trying our best to pick a team that can put us back in the international arena.”

The coaching officials with the High-Performance Unit have begun work from the grassroots level in communities and schools with the aim of up-skilling athletes.

Mateyawa says while they carry out their outreach programs, the federation is also looking out for potential players to join their wider training squads for the men, women, and Under-19.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.