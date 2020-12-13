National cricket coach maps out plan

New national cricket coach Joeli Mateyawa aims to put Fiji back in the international arena.

The national men’s and women’s teams will compete in several international events next season, and Matewaya says it’s vital for the players to be equipped with the right knowledge and skills of the game.

Mateyawa says although the federation has a long way to go, he remains optimistic the national teams will be a force to reckon with internationally in years to come.

Article continues after advertisement

“Everything is possible as long as you know what to do so that you can teach the rights kills to the athletes. Cricket is a minor sport on the country, little interest shown but we are trying our best to pick a team that can put us back in the international arena.”

The coaching officials with the High-Performance Unit have begun work from the grassroots level in communities and schools with the aim of up-skilling athletes.

Mateyawa says while they carry out their outreach programs, the federation is also looking out for potential players to join their wider training squads for the men, women, and Under-19.