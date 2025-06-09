Churchill Park Deans quarter-finals to air LIVE on FBC Sports

Churchill Park in Lautoka is set to host a full day of exhilarating Vodafone Deans semi-final clashes this Saturday, with all matches at this location to be broadcast live on FBC Sports.

The action begins at 8am with Queen Victoria School taking on Nasinu Secondary School in the Under-14 division.

Both sides have shown grit throughout the season, but only one will march on to the semi-final.

In the Under-15 grade, traditional powerhouses Ratu Kadavulevu School and Marist Brothers High School meet at 9am in what’s expected to be a fiercely contested battle, steeped in history and rivalry.

At 10.10am, Suva Grammar School face Holy Cross College in the Under-16 grade.

Grammar have looked sharp all season, but Holy Cross will be determined to shake up the southern giants.

RKS are back on the field at 11.20am for the Under-17 showdown against Nasinu Secondary School, a team that’s turned heads with their disciplined, no-nonsense style of play.

The Under-18 quarter-finals will take centre stage in the afternoon, promising drama, intensity and some of the most talented young players in the country.

Kicking off at 12.45pm, RKS faces Cuvu College in a high-stakes encounter that will test both physicality and composure.

At 2.10pm, Suva Grammar School go head-to-head with Lelean Memorial School in a fixture that never fails to deliver fireworks.

Natabua High School carry western hopes into their 3.35pm clash against Marist Brothers High School.

With both teams boasting explosive backlines and gritty forwards, this match could go down to the wire.

To close the day, Queen Victoria School return for their Under-18 quarterfinal against Nasinu Secondary School at 5.10pm, with a spot in the national quarter on the line and no room for error.

Other U14, 15, 16 & 17 and 19 matches will be held at Churchill Park 2, King Charles Park 1 & 2 this Saturday.

