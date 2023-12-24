Chess eyes World Championship

[Source: Fiji Chess Federation/Facebook]]

The Vodafone Fiji Chess Federation has set ambitious goals as they aspire to participate in the World Championship scheduled to take place in Budapest next year.

With 190 countries expected to participate, the competition will also include a distinct category for the women.

Fiji Chess Secretary General, Goru Arvind, says they are actively working to achieve their goals.

“Fiji has the opportunity to send an open team which consistently will be the men but then the open team can also have women who are strong but then apart from that we have a special category where you just have women’s teams. So in the sport of chess we can send a men’s and women’s team and that’s we are targeting.”

Arvind adds there is a significant rise in the number of women participating in this year’s competition.

The selection panel will meet to decide the representatives for the World Championship.