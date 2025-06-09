Canada stuns Black Ferns in Women’s World Cup semifinal

[Source: RNZ/Google]

New Zealand’s Black Ferns’ bid for a seventh Women’s Rugby World Cup title ended this morning with a 34-19 defeat to Canada in Bristol.

Canada, ranked second in the world, dominated in attack and defense, securing a spot in just their second World Cup final at Twickenham next weekend. The loss marks New Zealand’s first World Cup knockout defeat in 34 years.

The Canadians scored five tries to New Zealand’s three, building a commanding 24-7 lead by halftime with four tries.

The 34 points scored are the most Canada has ever put up against the Black Ferns, making this a historic victory.

