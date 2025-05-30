Busy public holiday for Fiji FA

Fiji Football Association’s Vice-Presidential Elections will be held today during the Fiji FA Congress at Fiji FA headquarters in Vatuwaqa, Suva.

Representatives from all affiliated member associations will cast their votes, determining the future leadership of Fiji football.

Straight after that at 12.30pm, the Bic Fiji FACT will commence.

Match Day 1 promises an exciting start to the competition.

The action begins with Bula Rentals & Tours Nadi facing Parts Link Automotive / Manasa Export Nadroga at 12:30 PM, followed by Blue Gas Navua against Pacific Seafood Supplies Lautoka at 2:30 PM.

Ajay Trading Rewa will then take on Dayals Saw Millers Ba at 4:30 PM, leading up to the official opening ceremony at 6:30 PM.

The day’s events will conclude with hosts Stratum Construction Suva battling Extra Supermarket Labasa at 7:00 PM.

You can listen to the live commentary of the tournament on Radio Fiji Two.





