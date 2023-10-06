Goundar aims to rewrite history

Boxer, Ritesh Gounder

Boxing fans in Nadi are in for a thrilling showdown as South Pacific Promotions has pulled out all the stops for an upcoming boxing extravaganza.

One of the most eagerly awaited bouts of the night will see Ritesh Gounder get a shot at redemption against Shamal Ram Anuj for Fiji’s Bantamweight title.

Four years ago, Goundar lost to Ram Anuj on points, however, the 41-year-old says he is determined to rewrite history this time around.

“My training is in Fiji, and he is training in Australia so when the time comes, we will know.”

Another matchup that is expected to be a fiery one is Ronald Naidu and Hunter Ioane from Australia.

Naidu says he aims to knock out Ioane in the 5th or 6th round.

“It’s another fight for me and I’m going for a win.”

With a lineup boasting both local and international talents, promoter Fredy Chand promises that the event will be nothing short of a blockbuster.

Chand says this fight card has been carefully curated to deliver non-stop action and excitement.

With the fighters primed for action, all eyes are now on Prince Charles Park next Saturday.