Anthony Joshua vs Dillian Whyte 2 called off

The rematch between Anthony Joshua and Dillian Whyte that was set for August 12 has now been scrapped, according to Matchroom head Eddie Hearn.

The reason given is an adverse result as part of a random anti-doping test performed by VADA on Whyte.

Joshua was continuing his comeback after he last took on Jermaine Franklin in April earlier in the year.

The pair were due to fight next weekend as Joshua looked to continue his comeback following back-to-back defeats to Ukrainian unified heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk.

In a statement released on Twitter, Eddie Hearn said: “Today, the Voluntary Anti-Doping Association (VADA) informed Matchroom, the Association of Boxing Commissions and the British Boxing Board of Control that Dillian Whyte had returned adverse analytical findings as part of a random anti-doping protocol.

“In light of this news, the fight will be cancelled, and a full investigation will be conducted. Further information on the event will follow.”

Joshua last fought America’s Jermaine Franklin in April, winning comfortably on points, and had been reportedly hoping to land a huge December fight against Deontay Wilder in Saudi Arabia as part of a double header with Usyk and Tyson Fury.

However, with Fury’s October 28 bout with Francis Ngannou set to go ahead, December may have come too early, and now Joshua is left facing a hunt to find a new opponent.

Other fighters who were mentioned as alternatives to Whyte at the time included unbeaten German heavyweight Agit Kabayel, with Joe Joyce also put forward by Hearn.

Derek Chisora was added to the planned card for the event against Gerald Washington, leading to speculation he could be given the nod as a potential replacement for Whyte.

Whyte released his own statement on Instagram, writing: “I am shocked and devastated to learn of a report by VADA of adverse findings relating to me.

I only learned of it this morning and am still reacting to it. I have also just seen that the fight is being cancelled without having any chance to demonstrate my innocence before the decision was taken.

“I can confirm without a shadow of a doubt that I have not taken the reported substance, in this camp or at any point in my life.

I am completely innocent and ask to be given the time to go through the process of proving this without anybody jumping to conclusions or a trial by media.

“I insisted on 24/7 VADA testing for this fight, as I have done voluntarily and at my own expense for all of my fights for many, many years.

“This is not the first time that I have been reported as having an adverse finding for a substance which I have not taken, and as I did last time I will again prove that I am completely innocent.

“In the meantime all I can do is express my extreme disappointment to boxing fans, who will miss out on what was sure to be a great event.”

Whyte’s last appearance in the ring had also come against Franklin, in November 2022, as Whyte bounced back from a summer defeat to Fury at Wembley Stadium.