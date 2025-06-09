Boxer among five charged

Former boxer, Jonathan Hill, is one of the five individuals that appeared before the Ba Magistrates’ Court this morning in connection to the Vatia drug raid carried out last week.

Hill, the elder brother of Olympian Winston Hill, has been charged with one count of Conspiracy to Commit the Importation of Illicit Drugs, contrary to Section 49 of the Crimes Act 2009 and Section 8 of the Illicit Drugs Control Act 2004.

While being escorted from the Ba Magistrates’ Court, Hill was seen holding a sign that read: “I’m sorry Mum and Jhaday, I love you.”

It’s alleged that between 1 November 2025 and 15 January 2026, the accused conspired among themselves and with others to unlawfully import, transport, transfer, and store approximately 2,644 kilograms of illicit drugs in and around Fiji.

