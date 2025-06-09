Bituniyata shines as Provence overpower Biarritz

Setareki Bituniyata produced a career-defining performance as Provence ran rampant over Biarritz with a commanding 52-10 victory.

The former Toulouse flyer crossed the try line three times and set up two more, covering nearly 160 metres and beating 10 defenders in a show of sheer athleticism.

Remarkably, he was also denied one try and another assist, underlining just how dominant he was throughout the match.

Article continues after advertisement

This was only Bituniyata’s second appearance for Provence since debuting last weekend, but the Nadroga native wasted no time stamping his authority on the game with a five-star display.

Provence were without the services of Albert Tuisue, while Biarritz missed Johnny Dyer, but the absence of key players did little to stem the flow of Provence’s attacking prowess.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.