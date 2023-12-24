Bids open for Ba stadium revamp

The Govind Park in Ba

The Government is currently issuing tenders for the completion of Govind Park in Ba.

Two sets of tenders have been released.

The first package includes upgrades to the grandstand, ticket booth, fire electrical, hydraulics, and mechanical components.

Article continues after advertisement

The second package involves improvements to the sports ground, fencing, and drainage.

In September, Finance Minister Professor Biman Prasad visited the incomplete Govind Park and criticized the four million dollar project, citing poor management and a lack of compliance with safety standards.

Prasad describes the project as a disaster, emphasizing poor handling.

He notes that for the past six years, the people of Ba have been unable to host any tournaments.

Expressing dissatisfaction with the stadium, Prasad reveals that they were informed the design underwent multiple changes from the original plan.

The Government has allocated $3.5 million in the 2023-2024 budget for the remaining works, now open for tender.

Govind Park suffered extensive damage during Tropical Cyclone Winston in March 2016.