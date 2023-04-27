Basketball’s shoot for gold gets boost

Basketball Fiji’s quest to reign supreme at the upcoming Pacific Games has received a major injection from the Chinese government.

Chinese Ambassador to Fiji, Zhou Jian this week presented $20,000 to Basketball Fiji’s president, Ioane Naivalurua.

Basketball Fiji says this will allow them to prepare its national teams for the Pacific Games in the Solomon Islands in November.

Fiji has long been a powerhouse in the sport in the region and eyes will be the side to provide stiff competition at the games.

Naivalurua commended the Chinese Embassy for its continuous support in progressing and developing sports.

He says as a minor sport, Basketball Fiji values the recognition and donations as such will provide the much-needed assistance to further develop the sport beyond its current boundaries.

Jian says sports is not only a game, but also more than that, it’s a way of life, it is a way of bringing people together and surpassing what can be achieved.

The Fiji men won bronze in the 2019 Pacific Games, beating Papua New Guinea 72-49.

Our women were silver medalists after going down 74-53 to American Samoa in the final.