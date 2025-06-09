Twelve-year-old Helena Melissa from The Learning Centre is shooting for the stars one basket at a time.

The bubbly youngster was among dozens of players who took part in the BounceBack Fiji Youth League 3×3 Basketball Tournament, a two-day program designed to build skills and confidence among young players.

Originally from Gau, with maternal roots in Savusavu, Helena said the event helped her sharpen her game while making new friends.

She first picked up a basketball after watching her neighbors and brother play, and it didn’t take long before she fell in love with shooting hoops and bouncing the ball.

Now, she dreams of one day wearing the Fiji colors on the world stage.

“Keep on believing in yourself and achieve.”

For Helena, basketball isn’t just a game it’s a place to grow, laugh and learn to believe in yourself.

The two day program concluded at the Lambert Hall in Marist Brothers High School yesterday.

