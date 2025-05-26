Basketball Fiji gears up for Mini Games

Interim Chief Operating Officer William Peters

Basketball Fiji is ramping up preparations for the upcoming Pacific Mini Games in Palau, with momentum now building after a rocky start to the year.

Interim Chief Operating Officer William Peter says initial issues with venue access slowed early training, but those setbacks have since been addressed.

Access to proper courts has helped accelerate team development in recent weeks.

Article continues after advertisement

“We had a couple of challenges at the beginning of the year in terms of venue availability. But we’ve worked with the Fiji Sports Council and now have access to the venues, which has helped us get back on track.”

With the final squads in place, the focus has now shifted to intensive training and match simulations, particularly for the fast-paced 3×3 format.

Peter says the team remains confident and determined to make a strong showing in Palau, using every opportunity between now and the tournament to sharpen performance.

The Pacific Mini Games will be held from the 29th of next month to the 9th of July in Koroi, Palau.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.