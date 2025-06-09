Badminton Fiji set to host AGM

Badminton Fiji will hold its 2026 Annual General Meeting later this month, bringing together administrators, officials and members to review the past year and plan for the season ahead.

Key agenda items include the presentation of the annual report, unaudited financial statements from July to December last year, and the election of officers and committee members for 2026.

Members will also con firm the appointment of an honorary auditor.

Voting rights at the AGM will be exercised by office bearers, management committee members, honorary life members and valid financial members of Badminton Fiji for the 2026 financial year.

The association is reminding members that nominations for officer positions and motions must be submitted in writing within the required constitutional timeframes.

Players, coaches and managers registered for the 2025 Secondary Schools and National Tournaments are automatically recognized as members for the 2026 season.

