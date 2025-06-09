Ba set to become first club in Fiji to appoint a CEO

[Source:Fiji Football Association/Facebook]

The Ba Football Association is set to create history by becoming the first association to have a chief executive officer.

Ba FA is taking a bold step toward a new era by appointing a CEO to professionalize its operations.

In a passionate call to action, Ba FA President Praneel Dayal has invited qualified, committed individuals to join him on what he describes as a transformative journey for one of Fiji’s most storied football institutions.

He says Ba Football isn’t just a club to him but t’s a legacy, and the heartbeat of their town and pride of every person who wears the black jersey.

Dayal also says it’s not a typical 9 to 5 role but he’s looking for someone who doesn’t just see a balance sheet but sees the potential in every kid playing barefoot at Govind Park.

The ideal candidate, according to Dayal, must be a passionate advocate for Ba Football and its community, combining strong business acumen with a deep understanding of the game.

Ba will take on Nadroga at 3pm on Sunday at 4R Stadium, Govind Park in round one of the Extra Premier League.

