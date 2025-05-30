18 as young Bombers gun Nate Caddy kicks overhead goal

[ Source: ABC News ]

Brisbane has held off an undermanned Essendon to avoid another Gabba meltdown in an 18-point AFL win.

The Lions led by 32 points and were humming before the Bombers, behind an immense third quarter from Jye Caldwell, surged back to lead in the final term.

Defending champion Brisbane avoided a repeat of its shock loss to Melbourne at the venue a fortnight ago though, escaping 13.12 (90) to 11.6 (72) on Thursday night.

It improved the Lions to 9-2-1, Hugh McCluggage (career-high 41 disposals, 12 score involvements) starring again as Kai Lohmann (three goals) had his best game of an injury-marred season.

The Bombers came without injured trio Ben McKay, Zach Reid and Kyle Langford, debutant Zak Johnson and youngsters Archer Day-Wicks and Elijah Tsatas filling the void.

