16 men’s teams confirmed for Coral Coast 7s

All 16 men’s teams have now been confirmed for the McDonald’s Fiji Coral Coast 7s to be held at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka from January 18th to 20th.

Navosa side Tubarua was the final team added to the men’s competition.

This means three overseas teams will be part of the 14th edition of the tournament.

The overseas teams are Pacific Nomads, New Zealand 7s Development and USA Falcons.

Another side made up of mostly overseas players is the Ambassador All-Stars.

Local teams that have booked their spots are defending champion Army, Fiji Babaas, Ba Originals, Saunaka, Ratu Filise, Devo Babas, Fire, Yalovata, Ravuka, Tabadamu and Dominion Brothers.