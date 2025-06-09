Youths lead mangrove planting initiative in Wailoaloa

[Source: Ministry of Forestry, Fiji/Facebook]

A new environmental initiative took place recently at Newtown Beach in Wailoaloa, where members of the Nasareci Sunday School and Junior MYF of the Namaka Methodist Circuit planted 500 mangrove seedlings.

The event aimed to promote coastal conservation and strengthen the local ecosystem, with support from officials from the Ministry of Forestry, who provided technical guidance to ensure the mangroves were properly established.

Mangroves are vital for stabilizing shorelines, preventing erosion, and providing a habitat for diverse marine life.

Article continues after advertisement



[Source: Ministry of Forestry, Fiji/Facebook]

Officials and community members say the initiative will help improve the resilience of Wailoaloa’s coastal environment for years to come.

The planting reflects growing community engagement in protecting Fiji’s coastal areas and serves as a model for similar environmental initiatives nationwide.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.