Young chefs step up at Salon Colonia

The 2025 National Salon Colonia has officially opened at FNU’s Namaka Campus, marking a vibrant celebration of Fiji’s culinary talent and innovation.

This year’s event isn’t just about competition, it’s about culture, creativity, and community.

President of Fiji Chefs and Executive Chef at Sheraton Fiji Golf & Beach Resort, Rakesh Kumar, says the event begins with student categories featuring participants from tertiary institutes.

It’s a proud moment for Fiji’s young chefs, many of whom are stepping into the competitive kitchen for the very first time.

He says, this year’s Salon Colonia is especially significant with the introduction of two new vegan competition classes. These additions reflect global shifts in dietary preferences while honoring the richness of Fijian heritage cuisine, blending innovation with tradition on the national culinary stage.

Kumar says the goal is to bring traditional island flavors into the spotlight, not just as comfort food, but as competitive culinary art.

“We want to bring our traditions back into the competition arena. Fijian food deserves to be celebrated on the world stage.”

More than 100 chefs are competing this year, with top hotel groups like IHG, Sheraton, and Wyndham taking part. Four international judges from Australia, ICF, and World Chefs are mentoring and evaluating to help lift Fiji’s culinary standards.

Following Fiji’s recent triple gold win at the Pacific Rim Culinary Challenge, the nation is now preparing to send its top chefs to the Global Finals in Wales in 2026.

