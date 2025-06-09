You are conservation leaders, not beneficiaries: Tabuya

Minister for Information, Environment and Climate Change Lynda Tabuya has told traditional leaders that they are not beneficiaries of conservation, but its leaders.

Tabuya says conservation is central to the iTaukei identity and a sacred responsibility of land and sea custodians.

She stresses that conservation does not end when funding stops or projects conclude, saying the future of Fiji’s environment will be decided in villages and yavusa meetings, not conference rooms.

Tabuya highlighted that traditional practices such as the tabu system, rotational harvesting and seasonal closures remain proven and effective, adding that Government’s role is to strengthen these systems, not replace them.

Leaders from Ba, Ra, Nadroga and Navosa raised concerns about genuine resource owner representation, stronger yaubula governance and balancing conservation with livelihoods.

The Minister assured leaders that Government will work to improve representation, make green funding more accessible and ensure conservation respects livelihoods, consent and dignity.

She urges resource owners to organize themselves, document their practices and clearly identify their needs, saying conservation must be shaped from the ground up.

