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Women’s voices key to pacific progress

Yvonne Ravula Multimedia Journalist [email protected]

June 8, 2026 7:48 am

Pacific Islands Forum Secretary General Baron Waqa. [Photo: FILE]

Gender equality and social inclusion are no longer at the margins of Pacific regionalism but at the centre of an inclusive Pacific future.

This was the message from Pacific Islands Forum Secretary General Baron Waqa at the Forum Women’s Leaders Meeting.

Waqa emphasised the need to move from policy to action to deliver meaningful change for Pacific women and communities.

Baron Waqa says gender equality is about more than representation, stressing that women must have a stronger voice in shaping the region’s future.

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“This means safer homes, stronger livelihoods, better access to services, and a more equal voice in the decisions that shape the future of our region. It also means strengthening families and communities through the issue grounded in Pacific values of mutual respect, collective care, and shared responsibility.”

He adds that it is more vital now than before as the Pacific experiences economic pressures.

Waqa adds that the PIF Women’s Leaders’ Meeting is focusing on key regional issues to ensure women, girls, and vulnerable groups are included and supported, especially during times of crisis and economic hardship.

Solomon Islands Minister for Women and Youth, John Maneniaru, says the meeting builds on regional talks on inclusive leadership.

“This primary and formal part of the big women leaders’ meeting follows the ministerial retreat, as well as robust civil society, private sector, and EU dialogues. The Ministerial Retreat yesterday reinforced the importance of collective, value-based and inclusive leadership that recognises intergenerational leadership.”

The meeting underscored a growing regional focus on turning gender equality commitments into practical outcomes for women and communities across the Pacific.

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