Water projects bring relief to Wainibuka villagers

[Source: Fiji Government /Facebook]

Two new water projects in Wainibuka, Tailevu have brought much-needed relief to villagers.

The two water projects were commissioned at Nailega Primary School and Drekeniwai, Nasaibitu with villagers finally gaining access to clean and reliable water sources.

While not massive in scale, Minister for Public Works, Ro Filipe Tuisawau, emphasized the significant impact these projects will have on everyday life.

He adds that they will ensure that more communities benefit from such projects.

“It’s quite a big village and some of them have also expanded beyond the village boundaries to settlements. So the water project is also connecting them. So it’s especially important for the children, women and children in terms of daily livelihood, daily sustenance.”

The Minister also commissioned an access road that connects Nasaibitu village to other settlements and nearby communities.