Voter register audit still pending

The Fijian Elections Office confirms they are in the process of conducting external audit of Fiji’s National Register of Voters.

Supervisor of Elections, Ana Mataiciwa confirmed this before the Standing Committee on Justice, Law and Human Rights while making submissions on its annual reports.

The external audit recommended by the Multinational Observer Group following previous elections was intended to strengthen public confidence in the accuracy and integrity of the voter roll.

She says attempts were made to carry out the process in 2020 and 2022 however it’s still pending.

“At this stage, we have not had any external audit on the registrar of voters. However, we are in the process of having it conducted because this was also one of the commitments of the electoral commission in the joint report in which they have made undertaking that it will be done before the next general election.”

Mataiciwa also stated that the results mobile app, which encountered technical glitches during the 2022 general election, will not be used in future elections.

