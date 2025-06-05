Vosarogo makes traditional apology to landowners

Minister for Lands and Mineral Resources Filimoni Vosarogo presented a Tabua today to the landowners of Namosi.

He sought their forgiveness on behalf of the government for the trauma and disruption caused by past exploration activities under the Namosi Joint Venture project.

While offering the Tabua, Vosarogo acknowledged the pain, loss and long-standing impacts the people of Namosi have endured.

He said the government recognises that the land and its people have been through a great deal, and stressed the importance of ensuring their safety and protecting future generations.

Vosarogo added that the Tabua symbolised an apology not only from the current government but also on behalf of previous administrations.

He respectfully asked the landowners to accept the Tabua as a traditional gesture of remorse.

Vosarogo also apologised for the repeated postponements of earlier meetings related to the project, saying he understands the concerns of the landowners and is present today to listen to their grievances and work towards a way forward.

The Minister reaffirmed that the government is committed to fulfilling its responsibilities, fully aware of the work that lies ahead.

The meeting is continuing at the Namosi Village Hall.

It is attended by representatives from the iTaukei Lands Trust Board, the Namosi Provincial Council Office and the Central Division Office.

