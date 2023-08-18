Villagers sound alarm over unsafe drinking water

Vusama Village in Nadroga is grappling with inadequate water supply and contaminated drinking water, sparking concerns among villagers.

They are actively seeking a viable solution to ensure the availability of safe drinking water.

Minister for Public Works Ro Filipe Tuiwasau recently visited the village to witness the challenges firsthand.

Village headman Peniyasi Sokilevu has highlighted the impracticality of relying on a single well for water sharing.

“The well’s water is filthy and teeming with frogs. Since the well is our only supply of water, all we can do is use it to get water.”

Vasita Tubu, a 57-year-old villager highlights the health problems arising from the lack of clean water access.

“Lack of sufficient water supply is one of the causes of skin diseases, so we definitely need a water supply.”

Nadroga/Navosa Provincial Administrator Vatia Vasuca has acknowledged the concerns raised by Vusama villagers and pledges collaborative efforts with relevant stakeholders to address the issue.