Verma walks free

Bhavik Verma Singh with his father outside the Magistrate Court in Suva

A man charged with careless driving last year is now a free man after the state disclosed its intends discontinue proceedings.

Bhavik Verma Singh was initially charged by the state following a video that went viral on social media in November last year.

Singhs lawyer, Mohammed Saneem acknowledged his client drove a vehicle without due care and had placed a girl on his lap while driving the car on public road.

Acting Director Public Prosecutions Nancy Tikoisuva noted in pursuant to section 169 (2) (b) (ii) of the criminal procedure act, 2009 – the DPP informed the court to not continue proceeding.

Following the hearing, Singh expressed his gratitude towards the consideration of the state.

