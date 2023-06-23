Vatuvara Island inducted into FETA Hall of Fame

Vatuvara Private Islands has been inducted into the Fiji Excellence in Tourism Awards (FETA) Hall of Fame joining tourism icons Likuliku Island Resort, Outrigger Fiji Beach Resort and Rosie Holidays in the prestigious recognition.

General Manager Robert Miller says this is a lifetime honour for them as they have been working for nearly 50 years in the hotel business.

FETA Chair Debra Sadranu says the Hall of Fame was created in 2017 to honour hotels/resorts and tourism operators who have won a category for 3 years in a row which is a criteria for tourism industry organisations to be inducted.

Sadranu also says from today they kick start preparations for the tourism industry’s premium and highly anticipated awards.

“The new season will once again provide an exciting opportunity for individuals and organisations in the tourism industry with a focus on diversity and inclusivity for all stakeholders.”

She says the action team is working towards the preparation of online registration for the 2023 season and they will be reaching out to tourism stakeholders through various platforms to encourage them to participate and register during this period.

Last year’s awards had 20 categories presented together with the prestigious Lifetime Achievement and Visionary Award at the grand gala dinner event held in February this year.