Vatulaulau families to benefit from newly commissioned cemetery

[Photo Credit: Ministry of Multi-Ethnic Affairs & Sugar Industry-Fiji]

A new Hindu cemetery has been commissioned in Vatulaulau, Ba, with funding support from the Multi-Ethnic Grant Program.

Speaking at the commissioning, Minister for Sugar Industry and Multi-Ethnic Affairs Charan Jeath Singh described the project as a reflection of the Coalition Government’s commitment to dignity, unity, and service at the grassroots level.

He says the new facility will serve 192 households across Vatulaulau Stages 1 and 2, Tarivo, Talaiya, Nasolo, and Waiwai.

Article continues after advertisement



[Photo Credit: Ministry of Multi-Ethnic Affairs & Sugar Industry-Fiji]

The project was delivered through a partnership between the Ministry and the local community, with the Ministry contributing over $14,000 while the committee covered the remaining costs.

Singh says the Vatulaulau cemetery is among 202 community initiatives completed under the Grant Program in the last financial year.

The program, previously allocated $1.2 million, has now been increased to $2 million due to high demand and its success in meeting community needs.

Singh stresses that the Ministry’s grant program is administered with the highest standards of transparency and integrity.

He says every application undergoes a rigorous assessment process, and only those that fully meet the criteria are approved for funding, and that there is absolutely no room for bias or favouritism.

Principal Project Manager for the Vatulaulau Hindu Shamshaanbhoomi, Shalendra Andrew, expressed gratitude to the Ministry, saying the project will greatly benefit surrounding communities, who will no longer need to travel long distances for burial purposes.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.