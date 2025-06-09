Vanua of Vuda declares 9-month tabu in strong stand against drugs

[Photo: FILE]

The Vanua of Vuda has taken a strong stand against drugs, declaring a nine-month traditional tabu to protect young people from the rising threat of substance abuse.

On Friday, na Momo na Tui Vuda addressed village members aged 45 and below, stressing the importance of the tabu in keeping the community safe.

Taukei Sawaieke, Iliesa Cebaivalu, says the tabu is not just about restriction, but about guiding the younger generation towards better choices and a stronger future.

He says the initiative will bring many benefits, including better health, stronger family relationships, and positive changes within the community.

Tui Vuda also warned youths about the dangers of drug use, saying it can destroy their lives before they realise it.

With recent drug discoveries in the Western Division, Cebaivalu made it clear that drugs will not be accepted within the vanua.

“The Vanua Vuda has been doing the Tabu for many years now. And I think this one here is one of the significant ones, especially drugs that are arriving on our shores very frequently”

The tabu will end on October 13, coinciding with the Vanua o Vuda’s celebration of 200 years since Christianity first arrived in Vuda.

