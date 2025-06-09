USP Campus turns into career hub

More than 10,000 students from over 100 schools turned up at the University of the South Pacific’s Laucala Campus for its annual Open Day.

Held under the theme serving the Pacific, the event gave students a close look at courses, facilities, and campus life.

USP offered guided tours, exhibits, and cultural displays, while faculty and current students shared advice on academic options.

Article continues after advertisement

USP Open Day representative Charlene Lanyon said the Open Day helps prospective students make informed decisions about their studies and career paths.

“This open day allows us to invite high school student and teachers and anyone else interested to pursue further studies and taske them through guided tours.”

Prospective students have to get the opportunity to speak to our current student to give options on tertiary studies.”

Charlene said it is also an important part of USP’s work in guiding young people toward their future.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.