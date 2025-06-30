United against illicit drugs: Gavoka

Minister Viliame Gavoka

The Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Tourism says drug abuse and trafficking are not just crimes but serious threats to families, health, and the economy.

While addressing school students during the national celebration of the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking this morning, Minister Viliame Gavoka said these issues pose a serious threat to people’s lives, especially the youth, and also damage Fiji’s tourism brand.

He adds that, to tackle this issue, they have reconvened the Tourism Risk Mitigation Unit.

Gavoka says the unit, working closely with the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Fiji Police Force, the civil aviation sector, and private partners, is addressing natural, economic, and social risks, including the growing threat of illicit drugs.

“We are working proactively, not reactively, to safeguard our people, our travelers, and our national brand. From the safety protocols at our resorts to the vigilance at our airports, our message is clear: Fiji will not compromise on safety.”

Gavoka adds that addressing these issues requires a whole-of-community and nation-led approach.

This includes prevention efforts starting in schools and youth spaces, treatment and rehabilitation programs that offer hope and recovery, faith-based and community engagement to strengthen values, and a whole-of-government strategy as outlined in the Illicit Drugs framework.

He urges everyone to take action and help combat the growing drug problem that is harming the nation and its future.

This year’s IDADAIT theme is “One Nation, One Goal: Illicit Drug-Free Fiji.”

