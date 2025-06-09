Unemployment at the heart of Youth parliament debate

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance in the Youth Parliament, Josaia Suqesuqevanua, [Photo Credit: Parliament of Fiji]

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance in the Youth Parliament, Josaia Suqesuqevanua, says tackling youth unemployment is not just an economic policy but a social responsibility that Fiji can no longer ignore.

Speaking on the motion for a National Youth Employment and Skills Development Programme on Friday, Suqesuqevanua highlighted alarming statistics, with youth unemployment standing at 18.3 per cent among those aged 15 to 24, and 10.1 percent within the broader youth category of 15 to 35 years.

He says that thousands of young Fijians are without jobs, training, or hope, leaving them vulnerable to social ills.

“When young people are idle, they become vulnerable to drugs, unsafe behaviour and crime. Addressing unemployment is therefore not just an economic policy, this is a social responsibility.”

Suqesuqevanua also called for inclusivity, stressing that no youth should be left behind, particularly those living with disabilities who face “double discrimination” when entering the job market.

