UAE to open Suva Embassy

[File Photo]

The cabinet has endorsed the establishment of a resident Embassy of the United Arab Emirates in Suva, marking a significant milestone in Fiji–UAE diplomatic relations.

Fiji and the UAE established diplomatic relations in 2010, with Fiji opening its mission in Abu Dhabi in 2012.

The proposed mission will be the first diplomatic presence from the Gulf region in Fiji, with expected accreditation across the wider Oceania region.

The establishment of the UAE Embassy will strengthen bilateral cooperation in key areas such as renewable energy, climate resilience, trade and investment, education, and development assistance, while reinforcing Fiji’s role as a regional diplomatic hub in the Pacific.

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