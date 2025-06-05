Turaga only one qualified to act as AG: PM

Acting AG Siromi Turaga [file photo]

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says Siromi Turaga is the only qualified person in Cabinet right now to take up the post of Acting Attorney-General.

Turaga was appointed yesterday as Acting AG, replacing Graham Leung, who was dismissed by the Prime Minister last Friday. Rabuka says Turaga’s reappointment was necessary.

When asked about Turaga’s previous removal from the AG role, Rabuka says any future decisions will depend on developments linked to ongoing investigations.

Article continues after advertisement

“If there is anything that comes up in the report that would incriminate or necessitate further investigation, then I’ll consider that question when it comes up.”

Turaga had previously served as Attorney-General before being removed on June 5th last year. He was succeeded by Leung, a veteran lawyer and former president of the Fiji Law Society.

Leung’s removal last week followed findings in the Report of the Commission of Inquiry into the appointment of the FICAC Commissioner, which Rabuka says made his position untenable. Turaga now returns to the role in an acting capacity until a substantive appointment is made.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.