Tui Nayau urges urgent action on Fiji's drug crisis

Tui Nayau, Ratu Tevita Lutunauga Kapaiwai Uluilakeba Mara. [Photo: FILE]

The Tui Nayau says a new generation of drug dealers will emerge if the Government fails to act decisively and quickly to address the crisis.

Ratu Tevita Lutunauga Kapaiwai Uluilakeba Mara claims that if the government continued to neglect Fijian communities in the face of the drug epidemic, the day would come when youths would realise the true worth of drug finds.

“Through that gross negligence, we will have bred an entirely new generation of drug dealers. The window to act is now, and it is closing.”

Ratu Tevita said the drug crisis demands a whole-of-society response and the Government must restore the necessary regulations and provide the tools and resources where traditional leaders must be empowered to act.

Article continues after advertisement

“Every layer of our society has a role – but only if Government steps back from the podium and into genuine partnership with the Vanua.”

The Tui Nayau also issued a strong directive to the people of Lau.

“And to our own people I say: stand, and watch over your shores as your fathers did before you. We are the first line of defence, and we will not surrender our seas, our homes and our villages to those who would poison them.”

Ratu Tevita called on Government to restore the customary and village by-laws removed by the previous Government. He said the removal has left a dangerous vacuum, and it must be filled without delay – through proper parliamentary process if necessary.

“The traditional structures are intact and ready; give them back their legal standing, funding and resources to work.”

He also called on the State to equip and support communities on the ground by providing the gear, constabulary support, and drug test kits so that drug finds can be verified and dealt with without delay.

The Tui Nayau also called on the Government to redirect the money spent on conferences to raising awareness and equipping coastal communities.