Tourism Fiji sets focus for next two years

[Source: PSDI]

Tourism Fiji has launched its Corporate Plan 2022-2024, setting a clear direction for the industry and its partners.

Chair, Andre Viljoen says the plan is a roadmap to take the industry towards the overarching target of reaching visitor expenditure of three billion dollars by the end of 2024.

Viljoen says while the global pandemic might have knocked the tourism industry off, it is now on the road to recovery.

Article continues after advertisement

“The tourism Fiji corporate plan is a comprehensive document that clearly outlines Tourism Fiji’s strategic priorities and will guide our organization over the next two years. It will prompt us to work more focused, more sustainably to channel our resources towards the right goals.”

Tourism Fiji Chief Executive, Brent Hill, says their target is to return the industry to pre-COVID levels in terms of its contribution to the economy.

“There is a tremendous amount of work to be done which we are all out for at Tourism Fiji.”

Hill adds that through world-class digital marketing, they will continue to focus on reopening traditional markets and target growth in selected key markets.