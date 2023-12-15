Tiktok bullying a concern: Crooks

Cyber bullying and abuse through TikTok are becoming more prevalent amongst teenagers.

Psychology Coordinator at the University of the South Pacific Dr Annie Crooks says that young people sometimes feel the need to immerse in harmful content due to peer pressure.

Dr Annie Crooks believes social media does cause sensitive problems amongst teens.

Article continues after advertisement

“That excessive use causes anxiety around self-esteem, around body image it can cause anxiety around fear of missing out it can cause cyber bullying and harassment we know excessive use can be problematic.”

Founder of Mending Minds Fiji, Prem Singh says this issue is becoming a concern.

Singh is also urging parents to spend quality time with their children during this festive session.

“As Christmas and holidays are around the corner and children are spending more time at home because they are on school holidays I would like to urge parents and caregivers to be mindful of the fact that your child may be accessing the internet over the holidays and it is extremely important to monitor and supervise the content that access.”

Social media usage usually increases during the festive sessions and teens are advised to not get influenced or feel under pressure while going through various accounts and pages.