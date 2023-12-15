Tikoduadua responds to claims of power separation

Home Affairs Minister Pio Tikoduadua

Home Affairs Minister Pio Tikoduadua has criticized former Attorney General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum for recent claims made against the coalition government.

In his resignation letter as FijiFirst General Secretary, Sayed-Khaiyum outlined several allegations against the government.

The Home Affairs Minister specifically addressed the claims of no respect for the separation of powers.

In his resignation letter, the former FijiFirst General Secretary claims that the separation of powers has also been blurred by the coalition government.

Tikoduadua denounces Sayed-Khaiyum’s claims.

“Let me say something; we respect the rule of law and the separation of powers, and that stance is what we always aspire it to be. I could say the same for the time when Mr. Sayed-Khaiyum was in office; it was at its worst when he was in power.”

Tikoduadua says things are better now compared to how they were.

“We could not perceive the difference in the separation between elements of powers in the state of Fiji. So I’m actually surprised because, as far as you are concerned, we follow the law.”

Tikoduadua has also responded to claims by the former Attorney General, who says that some development partners are jostling for geopolitical positions in the region.

The Home Affairs Minister says the claims are baseless, and the former FijiFirst General Secretary needs to be specific and provide names.