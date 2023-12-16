Tikoduadua calls for diverse representation

Minister for Home Affairs Pio Tikoduadua has emphasized the importance of striving for fair representation of all communities within the Fiji Police Force.

This point was underscored in his speech during the Police Pass Out parade at the Fiji Police Academy grounds yesterday.

Tikoduadua emphasized that the security forces should reflect Fiji’s unique diversity.

Article continues after advertisement

“In Fiji, we cherish our tapestry of cultures, and it is crucial that our police force reflects this diversity. We have observed an imbalance, with an overrepresentation of i-Taukei in the force. It is time to address this and ensure that our security forces mirror the diversity of our nation.”

The Minister stressed the significance of inclusive representation in our society, highlighting the critical need for all sectors of the community to see themselves reflected in those responsible for their protection and service.