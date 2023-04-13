There is a need for encryption regulations

[Source: Newshub]

There is a need for key organizations to put encryption policies and regulations in place.

While making submissions on the Convention on Cybercrime to the Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs and Defense, Software Factory Limited and Sole Limited founder Semi Tukana says this is to help protect and secure confidential data in organizations, including ministries, banks, and other entities.

Tukana says there is a need for the legislation to help safeguard the organization and at the same time protect its privacy, including the identity of everyone involved.

“We need to recommend going 100 percent on encryption. The reason is this: if a force has managed to break down our security doors and come in, break down the safe, they have the documents right in front of them; they can read them if they’re not encrypted. All the data can be sold, can be used in a malicious way outside, so that’s why we’re saying encryption is our final line of defense and we need to take that seriously.”

Tukana says two companies were victims of the recent cyberattack in Fiji; they were attacked by ransomware and are very lucky to still be operating.

Once the legislation is activated, Tukana says there is also a need to have it enforced in businesses to help them economically.

The government is one of the major stakeholders in helping to fast-track the policies and legislation to help protect Fiji’s cyberspace.