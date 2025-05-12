The coalition trust bubble has burst: PM

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says the trust and spirit of cooperation that existed within the coalition prior to December 24, 2022, is now gone.

This comes in response to recent actions by SODELPA’s General Secretary, Viliame Takayawa, regarding the government delegations in Tonga.

Rabuka confirms that Takayawa has apologized but adds that moving forward, everything will be treated with suspicion and greater caution.

“It he does the same again, it does he did not mean the apology he gave yesterday, which means that he has to be dealt with more severely. You don’t do that, you just lay down the rules and you do not escalate the rules because somebody has repeatedly committed something. In this case, the bubble has been burst.”

He says SODELPA can remain part of the coalition but must act in the best interests of the people of Fiji and in a manner that supports the coalition in completing the next two budgets.

PM Rabuka adds that he wants members, ministers, and assistant ministers to retain the spirit of the coalition and the willingness to come what may and bond together until the end of the term as a government.

