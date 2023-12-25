Termite infestation worrisome

There has been a growing concern about termite infestation, particularly in the Western and Northern division with over 5,000 reported cases that have been accumulating over decades.

Assistant Minister for Social Protection Sashi Kiran highlights that while termites live underground, they are strategically working on identifying streets and houses that are most infested and are providing required assistance.

Kiran also reveals that while spraying surfaces has been a focus for many years, they now need new approaches as surface spraying is no longer effective.

Article continues after advertisement

“And it has been difficult for us because many houses, especially those who live in poverty, end up using cheap timber or timber that other people have removed from their houses and rebuilding some of those houses. And we’ve seen how houses fall apart, especially when people are eating. We know ceilings have fallen through. So it’s a huge danger the way people, you know termites have taken over most buildings.”

Kiran also reveals that after various consultations they are anticipating termite baits that would be readily available at a very cost-effective price from next year.