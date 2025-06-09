Teacher safety concerns prompt government action

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka acknowledged growing concerns regarding the safety of teachers in schools.

Rabuka, in his right of reply in parliament, says the government, through the Ministry of Education and in collaboration with the Fiji Police Force and school management committees, is developing a Teacher Safety and Protection Framework.

The framework will strengthen protocols for addressing harassment, violence, and threats against educators.

“Teachers must be able to perform their duties in an environment that is safe, respectful, and supportive.”

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The Government says the reforms are part of its broader efforts to ensure the education system continues to meet the needs of Fiji’s students.

This will also support the teachers who play a vital role in shaping the nation’s future.

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